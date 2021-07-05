Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $537.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.62 million and the highest is $556.60 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bruker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 388,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $77.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

