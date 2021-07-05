Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce sales of $281.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.00. 208,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $28.11.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

