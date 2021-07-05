Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $1,542.21

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,542.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $23.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,549.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,714. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,450.00. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,551.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

