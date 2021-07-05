Brokerages Set Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Price Target at CHF 63.04

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 68 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

