Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) PT at €18.84

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.84 ($22.17).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ETR:PSM traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Wednesday, hitting €17.41 ($20.48). 816,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

