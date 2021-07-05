Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) PT at GBX 573.20

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 548.50 ($7.17) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 362.80 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

