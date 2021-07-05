Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $21.14

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.18. 2,191,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

