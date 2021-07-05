Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target at $18.90

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $14.17 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

