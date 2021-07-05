Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $51.28

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after buying an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $3,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

