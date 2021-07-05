Brokers Issue Forecasts for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of OMF opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38. OneMain has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

