Brokers Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 383,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 158,860 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

