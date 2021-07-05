BSC Station (BSCS) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $582,017.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00166794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,749.25 or 1.00176744 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

