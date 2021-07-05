Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.