Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

