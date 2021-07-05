Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report sales of $177.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $184.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 505,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,200. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $11,813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 464,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

