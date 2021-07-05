Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $126.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,655.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $102.41. 1,287,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,727. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

