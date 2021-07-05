Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $126.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,655.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $102.41. 1,287,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,727. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.