Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 82,414 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $436,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 199,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 250,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,925,000 after purchasing an additional 474,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $217.75 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.70. The company has a market cap of $589.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.