Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.17% of Lincoln National worth $138,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 358,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 194,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

