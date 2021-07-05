Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,110,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Stantec worth $329,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $1,781,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 58,143 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:STN opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

