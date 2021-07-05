Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,844,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926,543 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 2.31% of Newell Brands worth $263,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

