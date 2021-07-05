Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CXBMF opened at $1.39 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.