Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 375,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CAMT opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47. Camtek has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

