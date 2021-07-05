Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$363.36.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

CP traded down C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$200.84. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$68.68 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

