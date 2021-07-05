Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 875.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,804 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

