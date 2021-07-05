Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $275.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $190.67 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

