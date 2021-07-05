Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

