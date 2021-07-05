Capital Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

HUM stock opened at $451.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.95. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

