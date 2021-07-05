Capital Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

