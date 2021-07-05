Capital International Investors Acquires 3,068,870 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 505.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $694,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.80.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.21 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.