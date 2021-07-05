Capital International Investors Buys 307,477 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,216,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

