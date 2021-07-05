Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196,251 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.27% of RingCentral worth $612,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

RNG stock opened at $289.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.72. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

