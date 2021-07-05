Capital International Investors Has $926.78 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,028,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,847,295 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in State Street were worth $926,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

