Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Position Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Capri by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

