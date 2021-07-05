Capula Management Ltd Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,183,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 69,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,592. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

