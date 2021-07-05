Castellan Group LLC Invests $634,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,873,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

