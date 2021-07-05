Castellan Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Castellan Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 1.5% of Castellan Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 178,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,165. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

