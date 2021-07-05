Castleark Management LLC Acquires 31,045 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

