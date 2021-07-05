Castleark Management LLC Acquires 77,460 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 71,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,880. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

