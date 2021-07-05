Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 373,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $63,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $20,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.21. 730,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,383. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.