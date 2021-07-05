Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,979. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock worth $20,748,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.