Castleark Management LLC Purchases 50,905 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,905 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of The Brink’s worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,275,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after buying an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,726,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Brink’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.37. 219,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,779. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.49 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

