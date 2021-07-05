Castleark Management LLC Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 789,824 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 225,450 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $47,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,105. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

