Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Cavco Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $227.01 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

