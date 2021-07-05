CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stake Cut by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,355,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $76,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CBIZ by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CBIZ by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBZ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

