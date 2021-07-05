Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.00 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.