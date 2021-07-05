Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

