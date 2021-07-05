CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 5,173,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after buying an additional 83,623 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

