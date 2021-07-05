Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SIOX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.06.

SIOX opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

