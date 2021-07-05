Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $149.91 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

