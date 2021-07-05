Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $121.60 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

